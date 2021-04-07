Full Election Results

IDPH: 3,790 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 3,790 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 28 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Livingston County woman in her 90s
  • A McLean County man in his 60s
  • A Menard County woman in her 70s

The public health department said there is a total of 1,265,457 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,423 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,628 specimens for a total of 20,818,451. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 31-April 6, 2021 is 4.1%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.6 percent for the same time period.

As of Tuesday night, there were 1,710 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 353 were in the ICU and 142 were on ventilators.

There is a total of 8,423,845 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Illinois. Officials said that number includes doses designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program, which has ended.

“A total of 6,552,982 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 107,302 doses.  Yesterday, 139,724 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”

