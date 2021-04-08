IDPH: 3,739 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 34 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 3,739 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 34 additional deaths.

Public health officials said there was a total of 1,269,196 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 21,457 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 97,741 specimens for a total of 20,916,192. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 1-7, 2021 is 4.2%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.8 percent for the same time period.

There is a total of 8,642,545 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Illinois. That number includes doses designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program, which officials said has ended.

” A total of 6,707,183 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 112,680 doses. Yesterday, a record 154,201 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”