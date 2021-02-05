IDPH: 3,660 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 83 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 3,660 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 83 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed 13 central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Coles County man in his 50s

Two Effingham County men in their 70s & 80s

Two Jasper County residents: A man and woman in their 80s

Two Livingston County residents: A man and woman in their 80s

Two Macon County men in their 70s & 90s

A McLean County woman in her 60s

A Montgomery County man in his 80s

A Sangamon County man in his 80s

A Vermilion County man in his 40s

There is a total of 1,141,219 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 19,526 deaths.

IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,085 specimens for a total 16,464,740. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 29–February 4, 2021 is 3.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.3% for the January 29-February 4 time period.

As of Thursday night, 2,318 people across the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 491 were in the ICU and 254 were on ventilators.

Additionally, IDPH said a total of 1,635,925 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers throughout Illinois. Also, around 496, 100 doses were designated for long-term care facilities. There is a total of 2,132,025 Illinois doses.

“A total of 1,231,418 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,082 doses. Yesterday, Illinois set a new one-day vaccination record with a total of 74,965 doses administered.”