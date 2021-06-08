IDPH: 365 new COVID-19 cases; 11 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 365 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 11 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a Champaign County man in his 50s.

There is a total of 1,385,854 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 22,974 deaths.

As of Monday night, there were 791 people in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 226 were in the ICU and 117 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,408 specimens for a total of 24,949,758. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 1-7, 2021 is 1.1%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 1.3 percent for the same time period.

Public health officials said more than 68 percent of adults in the state have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Additionally, over 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

There has been a total of 11,708,874 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Illinois. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,852 doses. Yesterday, 44,174 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”