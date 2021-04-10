IDPH: 3,630 new cases of COVID-19; 13 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 3,630 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 13 additional deaths.

More than 7 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois with a third straight record-breaking doses administered in one day – more than 175,000 – Public Health Officials Announce 3,630 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/QJ6cVsz54B — IDPH (@IDPH) April 10, 2021

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,276,830 cases, including 21,489 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,001,105. A total of 7,047,326 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,674 doses. Yesterday, a record 175,681 doses were reported administered in Illinois.