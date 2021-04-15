IDPH: 3,581 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 40 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 3,581 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 40 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed six central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Champaign County man in his 80s

A Christian County man in his 80s

A Macon County man in his 70s

A Menard County man in his 90s

A Montgomery County woman in her 80s

A Moultrie County man in his 70s

The public health department reported a total of 1,292,515 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,609 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,661 specimens for a total of 21,477,421. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 8-14, 2021 is 4.2%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.9 percent for the same time period.

As of Wednesday night, there were 2,043 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 468 were in the ICU and 190 were on ventilators.

There is a total of 9,636,355 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Illinois, according to IDPH officials. “A total of 7,612,405 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 129,317 doses. Yesterday, 129,755 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”