IDPH: 3,385 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 50 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 3,385 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday, including 50 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients including three Champaign County residents: a woman in her 60s and two men in their 60s and 80s.

There is a total of 1,072,214 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 18,258 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 63,002 specimens for a total 14,826,995. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 11–17, 2021 is 5.9%” They also reported a seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 7.0% for the time period of January 11-17.

As of Sunday night, 3,345 people were hospitalized with the virus across Illinois. Of those patients, 705 were in the ICU and 392 were on ventilators.

IDPH said there were 781,150 vaccine doses delivered to providers in Illinois, as of Sunday night. “In addition, approximately 304,600 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.” There is a total of 1,085,750 Illinois doses. Public health said a total of 495,563 vaccines have been administered, including 66,679 at long-term care facilities. “The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,856 doses.”