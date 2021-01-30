IDPH: 3,345 new cases of COVID-19; 65 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 3,345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 65 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,123,873 cases, including 19,203 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of last night, 2,600 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 522 patients were in the ICU and 284 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 23–29, 2021 is 4.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 23–29, 2021 is 5.1%.

A total of 1,333,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,829,575. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 945,137 vaccines administered, including 145,587 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,045 doses. Yesterday, a total of 57,292 doses were administered.