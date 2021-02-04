IDPH: 3,328 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 69 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 3,328 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 69 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed 16 central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Coles County woman in her 90s

A Cumberland County woman in her 70s

An Edgar County man in his 90s

An Effingham County woman in her 70s

An Iroquois County woman in her 80s

A Jasper County woman in her 90s

A Livingston County man in his 60s

A Macon County man in his 80s

A Macoupin County woman in her 80s

Three McLean County residents: Two men in their 80s & 90s and a woman in her 90s

A Montgomery County woman in her 90s

A Tazewell County woman in her 90s

Two Vermilion County residents: A woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s

There is a total of 1,137,559 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 19,444 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,307 specimens for a total 16,359,655. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 28–February 3, 2021 is 3.4%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.4% for the January 28-February 3 time period.

As of Wednesday night, 2,341 people across the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 513 were in the ICU and 265 were on ventilators.

When it comes to the amount of vaccines delivered to providers in Illinois, IDPH officials stated there has been a total of 1,629,550 doses sent over. Additionally, around 496,100 doses total were directed to the Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. There is a total of 2,125,650 Illinois doses.

“A total of 1,156,453 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 178,848 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 46,709 doses. Yesterday, a total of 62,318 doses were administered.”