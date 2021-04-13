IDPH: 3,193 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 3,193 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 17 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed two central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included a man in his 60s from Logan County and a woman in her 60s from Livingston County.

The public health department said there was a total of 1,285,398 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,540 deaths.

As of Monday night, there were 2,028 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 466 were in the ICU and 185 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,248 specimens for a total of 21,283,370. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 6-12, 2021 is 4.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 5.0 percent for the same time period.

There is a total of 9,343,775 vaccine doses in Illinois, according to IDPH officials. “A total of 7,344,112 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,979 doses. Yesterday, 100,729 doses were reported administered in Illinois. The Illinois National Guard has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines at state-supported vaccination sites around the state.”