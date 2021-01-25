IDPH: 2,944 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 49 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,944 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 49 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed four central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Coles County man in his 70s

A Macoupin County woman in her 80s

A McLean County woman in her 70s

A Sangamon County man in his 60s

There is a total of 1,104,763 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 18,798 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,202 specimens for a total 15,484,034. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 18–24, 2021 is 4.7%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 5.8% for the January 18-24 time period.

As of Sunday night, 2,962 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 601 were in the ICU and 302 were on ventilators.

Also as of Sunday night, a total of 1,112,725 vaccines doses were delivered to providers across Illinois. Additionally, around 550,050 doses were allocated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program.

There is a total of 1,662,775 vaccine doses in Illinois. “IDPH is currently reporting a total of 692,763 vaccines administered, including 110,403 for long-term care facilities,” said officials. Sunday, 11,290 doses total were administered.

IDPH is reported the 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,171 doses.

Additionally, they said if all mitigation metrics continue to improve, regions 8 & 9 will move to Tier 1 on Tuesday.