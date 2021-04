SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 2,907 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 25 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,318,998 cases, including 21,802 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.