IDPH: 2,862 new COVID-19 cases; 49 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,862 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Wednesday, including 49 additional confirmed deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included eight central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients include:

One Christian County man in his 60s

One Coles County man in his 80s

Two Logan County men in their 80s

Three Sangamon County men: One in his 50s and two in their 70s.

One Vermilion County man in his 80s

Additionally, public health stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 7 – October 13 is 4.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,669 specimens for a total of 6,463,923.”

There is a total of 327,605 COVID-19 cases across 102 Illinois counties, including 9,074 deaths.

As of Tuesday night, there were 1,974 people in the state hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 390 were in the ICU and 153 were on ventilators.