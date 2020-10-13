IDPH: 2,851 new COVID-19 cases; 29 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,851 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 29 additional confirmed deaths.

In their news release, IDPH officials included six central Illinois residents in their list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

Three Clay County residents: A man and woman in their 70s and a man in his 80s.

One DeWitt County man in his 70s.

Two McLean County women in their 50s and 90s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 6 – October 12 is 4.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 55,993 specimens for a total of 6,411,254.”

There is a total of 324,743 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 9,026 deaths.

As of Monday night, 1,848 people were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 406 people were in the ICU and 160 were on ventilators.