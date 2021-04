CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)--Champaign Police are investigating an overnight shooting. It happened on April 3, 2021 at about 1:24 a.m. Police responded to the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive for a report of shots fired. When they got to the scene, they found out two houses and one vehicle in the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive were damaged by gunfire.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., police found out a 25-year-old from Champaign and a 26-year-old from Danville had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 26-year-old male was shot in the abdomen, underwent surgery, and was released. The 25-year-old male was shot in the right foot and was treated and released. No other injuries were reported to police.