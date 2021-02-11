IDPH: 2,838 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 102 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,838 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 102 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed eight central Illinois residents in the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Clay County woman in her 80s

A Coles County man in his 60s

A Livingston County man in his 80s

A Logan County woman in her 90s

A McLean County man in his 60s

A Moultrie County man in his 70s

A Sangamon County woman in her 70s

A Vermilion County man in his 70s

There is a total of 1,155,833 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 19,841 deaths. IDPH officials said around 80 cases previously reported in McLean County were removed from both statewide and local totals because of false positives. “IDPH is currently reviewing this situation,” they stated.

Additionally, public health officials also said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,525 specimens for a total of 16,918,910. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 4–10, 2021 is 3.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.9% for the time period of February 4-10.

As of Wednesday night, 1,954 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 448 were in the ICU and 227 were on ventilators.

There has been a total of 1,929,850 vaccine doses delivered to providers in Illinois. Additionally, around 456,100 doses total were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 2,385,950 Illinois doses.

“A total of 1,549,108 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 226,974 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 56,094 doses. Yesterday, 69,029 doses were administered.”