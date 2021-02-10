IDPH: 2,825 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 53 additional deaths

State on-track to have administered over 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by Thursday

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,825 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 53 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials listed five central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Champaign County woman in her 70s

A Macon County man in his 50s

Two McLean County women in their 60s & 80s

A Vermilion County man in his 80s

There is a total of 1,152,995 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 19,739 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,885 specimens for a total of 16,822,385. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 3–9, 2021 is 3.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.0% for the time period of February 3-9.

As of Tuesday night, 2,082 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 464 were in the ICU and 232 were on ventilators.

There have been a total of 1,724,325 vaccine doses delivered to providers in the state. Additionally, around 428,100 doses total were designated to long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 2,152,425 Illinois doses.

“A total of 1,480,079 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 223,790 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,135 doses. Yesterday, 62,923 doses were administered.”

IDPH officials also said the state is on-track to have administered over 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by Thursday.