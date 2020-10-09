IDPH: 2,818 new COVID-19 cases; 35 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,818 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH officials included seven central Illinois resident in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Coles County woman in her 90s

One woman in her 50s from Logan County

A Macon County man in his 80s

Two McLean County residents: A man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s

Two Sangamon County men in their 60s and 80s

Additionally, the public health department stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 2 – October 8 is 3.8%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,599 specimens for a total of 6,177,379.”

On Friday, IDPH reported a total of 313,518 COVID-19 cases, including 8,945 deaths, across Illinois.

As of Thursday night, 1,812 residents were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 395 were in the ICU and 153 were on ventilators.