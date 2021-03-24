IDPH: 2,793 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,793 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 20 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed five central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Champaign County woman in her 60s
  • A Macon County man in his 50s
  • Two McLean County residents: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s
  • A Shelby County man in his 60s

Public Health said there is a total of 1,227,708 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 21,136 deaths.

IDPH also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,381 specimens for a total of 19,805,516. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 17-23, 2021 is 2.8%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.1 percent for the same time period.

As of Tuesday night, 1,261 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 269 were in the ICU and 130 were on ventilators.

There has been a total of 5,853,915 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 414,900 total doses were designated to long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 6,268,815 Illinois doses.

“A total of 5,036,364 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 363,711 for long-term care facilities.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,680 doses.  Yesterday, 107,219 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”

