IDPH: 2,742 new COVID-19 cases; 13 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,742 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 13 additional confirmed deaths.

There were three central Illinois residents included in the list of additional deaths. Those patients include:

Two Clay County women in their 80s and 100s

One man in his 80s from Douglas County

Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 5 – October 11 is 4.3%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,579 specimens for a total of 6,355,261.”

There is a total of 321,892 COVID-19 cases, including 8,997 deaths, across the state.

As of Sunday night, IDPH said there were 1,764 people that were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those patients, 377 were in the ICU and 153 were on ventilators.