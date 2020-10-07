IDPH: 2,630 new COVID-19 cases; 42 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,630 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 42 additional confirmed deaths.

Public health officials included nine central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

1 Champaign County woman in her 80s

2 Christian County women in their 70s and 90s & 2 men in their 80s

A woman in her 80s from Coles County

1 Sangamon County man in his 90s

2 Shelby County women in their 70s & 80s

Additionally, IDPH officials stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 30 – October 6 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,820 specimens for a total of 6,033,289.”

On Wednesday, IDPH reported a total of 307,641 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 8,878 deaths.

As of Tuesday night, there were 1,679 people in the state reported to be hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 372 were in the ICU and 165 were on ventilators.