IDPH: 2,598 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,598 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 32 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Livingston County woman in her 80s

A McLean County man in his 90s

A Sangamon County man in his 80s

There is a total of 1,158,431 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 19,873 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 103,009 specimens for a total of 17,021,919. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 5–11, 2021 is 3.1%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.7% for the time period of February 5-11.

As of Thursday night, 1,915 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 437 were in the ICU and 211 were on ventilators.

There has been a total of 1,940,425 vaccine doses delivered to providers in Illinois. Additionally, around 445,200 total doses have been designated to long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 2,385,625 Illinois doses.

“A total of 1,644,483 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 231,814 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,009 doses. Yesterday, 95,375 doses were administered.” They also said that as of Friday, 10 percent of people in the state have had their first vaccine dose.