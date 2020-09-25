IDPH: 2,514 new COVID-19 cases; 25 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,514 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 69,793 specimens for a total of 5,363,471. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 18 – September 24 is 3.6%.”

According to IDPH, there is a total of 283,885 COVID-19 cases, including 8,563 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Thursday night, 1,637 people across Illinois with the virus were hospitalized. Of those patients, 371 were in the ICU and 124 were on ventilators.