IDPH: 2,441 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 55 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,441 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 55 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed seven central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Champaign County man in his 90s
  • A Christian County man in his 70s
  • A Coles County woman in her 80s
  • A Livingston County man in his 70s
  • A McLean County man in his 60s
  • A Sangamon County woman in her 80s
  • A Vermilion County man in his 50s

There is a total of 1,183,667 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 20,460 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,256 specimens for a total of 17,988,085. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 19–25, 2021 is 2.5%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.7 percent for the February 19-25 time period.

There has been a total of 2,726,745 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 444,500 total doses were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership program. There is a total of 3,171,245 Illinois doses.

“A total of 2,543,620 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 307,382 for long-term care facilities.  The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 68,988 doses.  Yesterday, 102,670 doses were administered in Illinois, marking the second highest reported amount of vaccines administered to date.”

