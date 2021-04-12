IDPH: 2,433 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,433 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 18 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a Vermilion County woman in her 90s.

The public health department said there was a total of 1,282,205 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,523 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 53,115 specimens for a total of 21,225,122. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 5-11, 2021 is 4.4%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.9 percent for the same time period.

As of Sunday night, there were 1,998 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 418 were in the ICU and 177 were on ventilators.

There is a total of 9,001,105 vaccine doses for Illinois, according to IDPH officials. “A total of 7,243,383 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,188 doses. Yesterday, 64,772 doses were reported administered in Illinois. The Illinois National Guard has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines at state-supported vaccination sites around the state.”