IDPH: 2,410 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, 30 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,410 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 30 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was an Iroquois County man in his 60s.

IDPH officials said there was a total of 1,346,398 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 22,096 deaths.

Public Health officials also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,670 specimens for a total of 23,007,188. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 28-May 4, 2021 is 3.3%.” Additionally, they reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.9 percent for the same time period.

As of Tuesday night, there were 2,060 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 496 were in the ICU and 249 were on ventilators.

“As President Biden sets the goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by July 4, 2021, Illinois has administered more doses than the national average and will continue to pursue innovative strategies to encourage all eligible residents to get vaccinated,” said IDPH officials.

There has been a total of 9,546,833 vaccines administered in Illinois, according to the public health department. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,219 doses. Yesterday, 96,415 doses were reported administered in Illinois, including approximately 40,000 doses that were not reported by pharmacies over the weekend because of a national system issue. Additional doses could also be added.”