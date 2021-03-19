IDPH: 2,380 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,380 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 12 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a DeWitt County man in his 70s.

There is a total of 1,218,470 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,034 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,161 specimens for a total of 19,481,259. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 12-18, 2021 is 2.5%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.8 percent for the same time period.

As of Thursday night, 1,132 people across the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 242 were in the ICU and 105 were on ventilators.

There has been a total of 5,251,055 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 414,900 total doses were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 5,665,955 Illinois doses.

“A total of 4,510,696 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 359,850 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,775 doses. Yesterday, 135,525 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”