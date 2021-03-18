IDPH: 2,325 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 34 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,325 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 34 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Champaign County woman in her 80s

A Cumberland County man in his 60s

A Vermilion County man in his 70s

There is a total of 1,216,090 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,022 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 89,817 specimens for a total of 19,389,098. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 11-17, 2021 is 2.4%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.7 percent for the March 11-17 time period.

As of Wednesday night, 1,120 people across the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 252 were in the ICU and 100 were on ventilators.

There has been a total of 5,172,415 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 414,900 total doses were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 5,587,315 Illinois doses.

“A total of 4,375,171 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 359,041 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 99,210 doses. Yesterday, 91,684 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”