IDPH: 2,312 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,312 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 16 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials included one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That individual was a man in his 70s from Christian County.

There is a total of 1,128,613 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 19,259 deaths.

IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,263 specimens for a total 16,100,555. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 25–31, 2021 is 3.9%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.9% for the January 25-31 time period.

As of Sunday night, 2,387 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 515 were in the ICU and 278 were on ventilators.

There have been a total of 1,333,475 vaccine doses delivered to providers across Illinois. Additionally, around 496,100 doses have been designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 1,829,575 doses in Illinois.

“A total of 996,410 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 156,872 for long-term care facilities,” said IDPH officials. “We anticipate more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine being administered by the end of today. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 43,378 doses.” They went on to say Illinois set a new record of administered doses on a Saturday at 36,851. “However, yesterday’s winter weather impacted the number of vaccines administered, which totaled 14,422 doses.”

Officials stated that if mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 10 will move to Phase 4 on Tuesday.