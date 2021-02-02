IDPH: 2,304 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 47 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,304 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 47 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

Two Champaign County women in their 80s

A Montgomery County woman in her 70s

There is a total of 1,130,917 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 19,306 deaths.

IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 60,899 specimens for a total 16,161,454. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 26–February 1, 2021 is 3.9%.” They also stated the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 4.9% for the January 26-February 1 time period.

As of Monday night, 2,447 people were hospitalized with the virus in Illinois. Of those patients, 533 were in the ICU and 265 were on ventilators.

A total of 1,455,825 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers across the state. Additionally, 496,100 doses were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 1,951,925 Illinois doses.

“A total of 1,028,969 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 163,592 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 44,139 doses. Yesterday, a total of 32,559 doses were administered,” said IDPH officials.

Regions 8 and 9 are expected to move into Phase 4 Wednesday, if all mitigation metrics continue to improve.