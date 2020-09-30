IDPH: 2,273 new COVID-19 cases; 35 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,273 additional COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Wednesday, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included three central Illinois women in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A woman in her 80s from Champaign County

A Macon County woman in her 80s

A woman in her 70s from Effingham County

Additionally, IDPH officials stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 23 – September 29 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,546 specimens for a total of 5,624,822.”

There is a total of 293,274 COVID-19 cases across 102 Illinois counties, including 8,672 deaths.

As of Tuesday night, there were 1,632 people in the state hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 378 were in the ICU and 152 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials said they have been closely monitoring data for Region 6. In the region, the University of Illinois has been performing repeated testing on their students and staff. “This is resulting in a tremendous number of tests, which can average up to 20% of all tests done in the state during some weeks. Because of this high volume, the positivity rate for Region 6 could be overshadowed by what is happing at UIUC.” As a result, IDPH is providing information for Region 6, but also presenting it without Champaign County.

The health department said with Champaign County, there is a 2.0% 7-day rolling test positivity average for Region 6. Without Champaign County. the region is at 7.2%, which officials said puts the region at risk for additional mitigation measures. Those efforts would include no indoor bar or dining service and limited gatherings.

IDPH is asking communities in Region 6 to start making efforts to reduce the test positivity rate. This includes “making sure people are wearing masks in public, maintaining social distance, and not gathering in large groups.”