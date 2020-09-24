IDPH: 2,257 new COVID-19 cases; 30 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,257 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday, including 30 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included five central Illinois residents in their list of additional confirmed deaths. Those patients included:

One woman in her 80s from Edgar County

One man and one woman in their 80s and 100s from Macon County

Two McLean County women in their 30s and 60s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 17 – September 23 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,071 specimens for a total of 5,293,678.”

According to IDPH, there is a total of 281,371 COVID-19 cases, including 8,538 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Wednesday night, there were 1,713 people throughout the state that were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 400 were in the ICU and 155 were on ventilators.