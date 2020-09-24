IDPH: 2,257 new COVID-19 cases; 30 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,257 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday, including 30 additional deaths.
In a news release, IDPH officials included five central Illinois residents in their list of additional confirmed deaths. Those patients included:
- One woman in her 80s from Edgar County
- One man and one woman in their 80s and 100s from Macon County
- Two McLean County women in their 30s and 60s
Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 17 – September 23 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,071 specimens for a total of 5,293,678.”
According to IDPH, there is a total of 281,371 COVID-19 cases, including 8,538 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.
As of Wednesday night, there were 1,713 people throughout the state that were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 400 were in the ICU and 155 were on ventilators.