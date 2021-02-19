IDPH: 2,219 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 63 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,219 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 63 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed 15 central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

Two Champaign County women in their 70s

A Cumberland County woman in her 80s

A Douglas County woman in her 60s

An Edgar County man in his 60s

An Effingham County man in his 80s

A Ford County woman in her 90s

A Livingston County man in his 80s

Two Macon County residents: A woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s

Two Macoupin County residents: A man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s

Two McLean County women in their 70s & 90s

A Piatt County woman in her 80s

There is a total of 1,170,902 COVID-19 cases, including 20,192 deaths, across the state.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 85,963 specimens for a total of 17,474,319. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 12–18, 2021 is 2.8%.” They also reported a preliminary 7-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.3 percent for the February 12-18 time period.

There has been a total of 2,186,775 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers, according to IDPH officials. Additionally, around 445,200 doses in total were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 2,631,975 Illinois doses.

“A total of 2,060,706 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 271,142 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,460 doses. Yesterday, 83,673 doses were administered, marking the highest single day amount of vaccines administered in Illinois.”