IDPH: 2,206 new COVID-19 cases; 47 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,206 COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, including 47 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH officials included five central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

One Champaign County woman in her 90s

A man in his 60s from Christian County

One Coles County woman in her 70s

A woman in her 70s from Macoupin County

One Sangamon County man in his 50s

Additionally, health officials stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 25 – October 1 is 3.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,691 specimens for a total of 5,763,128.”

IDPH reported a total of 297,646 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 8,743 deaths.

There are 1,678 people across the state hospitalized with the virus, as of Thursday night. Of those patients, 373 were in the ICU and 162 were on ventilators.