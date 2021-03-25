IDPH: 2,190 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 35 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,190 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 35 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Douglas County man in his 80s
  • A Macon County woman in her 60s
  • A Sangamon County woman in her 90s

The public health department reported a total of 1,229,898 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 21,171 deaths.

IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,101 specimens for a total of 19,895,617. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 18-24, 2021 is 2.7%.” They also said there is a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.2 percent for the same time period.

There has been a total of 6,091,965 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 414,900 doses total have been designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 6,506,865 Illinois doses.

“A total of 5,154,908 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 364,144 for long-term care facilities.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 101,175 doses.  Yesterday, 118,544 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”

