IDPH: 2,145 new COVID-19 cases; 32 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,145 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday, including 32 additional deaths.

In the list of additional deaths, IDPH officials included a man in his 80s from Coles County and a woman in her 90s from Macon County.

Additionally, officials stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 4 – September 10 is 3.9%.  Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,661 specimens for a total of 4,632,382.”

There is a total of 257,788 COVID-19 cases, including 8,273 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Thursday night, there are 1,619 residents with COVID-19 that are hospitalized. Of those patients, 359 are in the ICU and 155 are on ventilators.

