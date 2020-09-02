IDPH: 2,128 new COVID-19 cases; 27 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,128 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 27 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included a woman in her 90s from Christian County, a man in his 70s from Ford County, a woman in her 80s from Macoupin County and a man in his 90s from Montgomery County in the list of additional deaths.

Additionally, officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,751 specimens for a total of 4,119,873. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 26 – September 1 is 4.5%.”

In total, there are 238,643 COVID-19 cases, including 8,091 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Tuesday night, there were 1,596 people in Illinois that were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those patients, 347 were in the ICU and 142 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials said they are reporting a slowdown in data processing within their systems that has affected their reporting of tests this week. They stated this was because of a large volume of testing throughout Illinois. All available resources are being deployed to improve the data systems, according to IDPH. They said they are anticipating an improvement throughout the week. “Although the slowdown has delayed the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, this has not affected the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way,” said IDPH officials.