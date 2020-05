ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, including 176 additional deaths. IDPH’s Dr. Ngozi Ezike said this is the largest amount in deaths reported in a 24-hour period.

This brings the state’s total up to 65,962 cases and 2,838 deaths across 97 counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 346,286 specimens for a total of 13,139.