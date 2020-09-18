IDPH: 2,120 new COVID-19 cases; 20 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,120 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, including 20 additional deaths.

In their news release, IDPH officials included a man and a woman in their 60s and 70s from Edgar County in their list of additional deaths.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,918 specimens for a total of 4,982,856. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 11 – September 17 is 3.6%.”

There is a total of 270,327 COVID-19 cases across 102 Illinois counties, including 8,411 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,481 people in the state were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those patients, 329 were in the ICU and 149 were on ventilators.