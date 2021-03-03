IDPH: 2,104 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 44 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,104 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 44 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed seven central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Coles County man in his 70s

An Edgar County man in his 70s

An Iroquois County woman in her 90s

A Macoupin County man in his 60s

A McLean County woman in her 70s

A Montgomery County man in his 80s

A Sangamon County woman in her 90s

There is a total of 1,191,520 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 20,626 deaths.

IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,854 specimens for a total of 18,315,522. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 24–March 2, 2021 is 2.4%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.9 percent for the same time period.

As of Tuesday night, 1,260 people across the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 275 were in the ICU and 138 were on ventilators.

There is a total of 3,392,925 vaccine doses that has been delivered to providers in Illinois. Additionally, around 443,700 total doses were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 3,836,625 Illinois doses.

“A total of 2,900,341 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 328,795 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 84,202 doses. Yesterday, 82,449 doses were administered in Illinois.”