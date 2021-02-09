IDPH: 2,082 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,082 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 20 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a woman in her 80s from McLean County.

There is a total of 1,150,170 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 19,686 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 55,705 specimens for a total of 16,739,500. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 2–8, 2021 is 3.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.0% for the February 2-8 time period.

As of Monday night, 2,117 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 497 were in the ICU and 240 were on ventilators.

Officials said a total of 1,638,125 vaccine doses were delivered to providers in Illinois. Additionally, around 496,100 total doses were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 2,134,225 Illinois doses.

“A total of 1,417,156 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 216,522 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,455 doses.” They continued to say that on Monday, 58,189 doses were administered, which was almost double compared to a week ago Monday, February 1. That was when 32,559 vaccines were administered, according to IDPH officials.