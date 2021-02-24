IDPH: 2,022 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 44 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,022 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 44 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed two central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included a Ford County man in his 80s and a Macoupin County man in his 60s.

There is a total of 1,179,342 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 20,374 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,976 specimens for a total of 17,804,537. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 17–23, 2021 is 2.6%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.8 percent for the February 17-23 time period.

There has been a total of 2,584,125 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois. Additionally, around 445,200 total doses were allocated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership program. There is a total of 3,029,325 Illinois doses.

“A total of 2,310,929 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 291,273 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 58,141 doses. Yesterday, 55,947 doses were administered in Illinois.”