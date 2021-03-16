IDPH: 1,997 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,997 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 19 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials reported a total of 1,212,110 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 20,973 deaths.

As of Monday night, 1,152 people in the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 250 were in the ICU and 124 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,240 specimens for a total of 19,221,483. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 9-15, 2021 is 2.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.6 percent for the same time period.

There has been a total of 4,982,225 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 414,900 total doses were allocated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 5,397,125 Illinois doses.

” A total of 4,181,097 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 356,427 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,564 doses, the highest number to date. Yesterday, 78,287 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”