IDPH: 1,966 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 72 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,966 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 72 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials included five central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Champaign County man in his 90s

Two Macoupin County residents: A man and woman in their 70s

A McLean County man in his 30s

A Menard County man in his 80s

There is a total of 1,168,683 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 20,129 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,542 specimens for a total of 17,388,356. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 11–17, 2021 is 2.7%.” They also reported a seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.3 percent for the time period of February 11-17.

As of Wednesday night, 1,655 people across the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 386 were in the ICU and 184 were on ventilators.

“Weather continues to cause vaccine delivery delays from the federal government,” said IDPH officials. “We are in contact with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies to understand the logistical challenges and if there is anything Illinois can do to expedite getting vaccine.”

A total of 2,106,800 vaccine doses have been delivered to Illinois. Additionally, around 445,200 doses were designated to long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership program. There is a total of 2,552,000 Illinois vaccine doses.

“A total of 1,977,033 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 266,037 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,132 doses. Yesterday, 73,091 doses were administered.”