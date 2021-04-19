IDPH: 1,959 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,959 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 22 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials said there was a total of 1,304,200 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,685 deaths.

As of Sunday night, there were 2,128 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 491 were in the ICU and 227 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,506 specimens for a total of 21,776,820. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 12-18, 2021 is 4.0%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity of 4.7 percent for the same time period.

There is a total of 9,930,945 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Illinois. “A total of 8,119,867 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 125,212 doses. Yesterday, 65,233 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”