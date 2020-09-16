IDPH: 1,941 new COVID-19 cases; 35 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,941 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, including 35 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included four people from central Illinois in their list of additional deaths. Those patients included two women in their 80s and 90s from Coles County, a man in his 80s from Livingston County and a man in his 80s from Macon County.

Additionally, officials stated,”The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 9 – September 15 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,311 specimens for a total of 4,863,138.”

According to the IDPH, there is a total of 266,151 COVID-19 cases, including 8,367 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Tuesday night, there were 1,565 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 345 were in the ICU and 143 were on ventilators.