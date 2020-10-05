IDPH: 1,853 new COVID-19 cases; 14 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,853 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included two central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included a Champaign County woman in her 90s and a Christian County man in his 80s.

Additionally, public health stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 28 – October 4 is 3.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,538 specimens for a total of 5,924,956.”

As of Monday, there is a total of 303,394 COVID-19 cases, including 8,805 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Sunday night, there were 1,631 people across the state reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 382 were in the ICU and 155 were on ventilators.