IDPH: 1,853 new COVID-19 cases; 14 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,853 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included two central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included a Champaign County woman in her 90s and a Christian County man in his 80s.

Additionally, public health stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 28 – October 4 is 3.4%.  Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,538 specimens for a total of 5,924,956.”

As of Monday, there is a total of 303,394 COVID-19 cases, including 8,805 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Sunday night, there were 1,631 people across the state reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 382 were in the ICU and 155 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020