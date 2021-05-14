IDPH: 1,841 new cases of COVID-19; 49 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 1,841 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 49 additional deaths. 

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,363,507 cases, including 22,369 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

A total of 10,229,330 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,767 doses. Yesterday, 50,326 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

