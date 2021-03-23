IDPH: 1,832 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,832 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 13 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials included one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a Champaign County man in his 80s.

IDPH reported a total of 1,224,915 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,116 deaths.

Public health officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,739 specimens for a total of 19,726,135. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 16-22, 2021 is 2.5%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.9 percent for the same time period.

As of Monday night, 1,270 people across the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 272 were in the ICU and 117 were on ventilators.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that even though Illinois is getting more vaccine doses, residents still need to be diligent.

“We cannot let our guard down, especially with these virulent new strains circulating,” said Dr. Ezike. “We’ve come so far and are so close to a more normal time, but we’re already seeing some concerning plateaus and even increases in hospitalizations and cases. We’re not out of the woods yet so continue to wear your masks, avoid large crowds, and keep six feet of distance.”

There has been a total of 5,796,305 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 414,900 total doses were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 6,211,205 Illinois doses.

“A total of 4,818,097 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 363,235 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 91,000 doses. Yesterday, 70,252 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”