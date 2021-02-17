IDPH: 1,795 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,795 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 24 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed two central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included a Macoupin County man in his 70s and a Morgan County woman in her 70s.

There is a total of 1,166,717 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 20,057 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,937 specimens for a total of 17,320,814. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 10–16, 2021 is 2.8%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.4 percent for the February 10-16 time period.

As of Tuesday night, 1,719 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 375 were in the ICU and 176 were on ventilators.

“Due to adverse weather across the country, the number of doses of vaccine delivered to Illinois is delayed,” said IDPH officials. “While this week’s allocation from the federal government was approximately 365,000, we have only received 55,000 doses of that allocation so far this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated some shipments may go out today.” There has been a total of 2,102,500 vaccine doses delivered to providers in the state. Additionally, around 445,200 total doses were designated for long-term care facilities through the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is now a total of 2,547,700 Illinois doses.

“A total of 1,903,942 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 256,114 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 60,552 doses. Yesterday, 40,380 doses were administered. Weather will most likely contribute to reduced vaccinations over the next several days.”